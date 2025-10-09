Qatar Airways accused of killing vegetarian passenger with meat meal 

A Southern California cardiologist, Asoka Jayaweera, died after choking on a meat-based meal on a Qatar Airways flight in 2023. The 85-year-old had ordered a vegetarian meal for his journey from Los Angeles to Sri Lanka with a stopover in Doha. However, the flight attendant "informed him that there were no vegetarian meals left and that they could only provide him a regular meal with meat and instructed him to 'eat around' the meat," The Independent reported.

Medical crisis Jayaweera lost consciousness mid-flight As per a complaint filed by his son Surya, Jayaweera attempted to "eat around" the meat in the meal that he was provided but began choking shortly thereafter. The flight crew called MedAire, a service with aviation-trained ER doctors for in-flight emergencies. Despite administering oxygen, Jayaweera's oxygen saturation levels dropped to 69%, well below the dangerous threshold of 88%.

Complaint He died due to aspiration pneumonia The complaint also states that although the flight was passing over Wisconsin at the time, the crew informed Jayaweera's travel companion that the captain was unable to divert because they were already over the Arctic Circle and on their way to cross the Arctic Ocean. The plane was later brought down in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, and Jayaweera was transported to the hospital, but "he would die in Edinburgh on August 3, 2023, due to aspiration pneumonia."

Legal action Lawsuit filed against Qatar Airways Surya has filed a lawsuit against Qatar Airways for negligence and wrongful death, seeking damages beyond the Montreal Convention limits. The convention caps payouts at around $175,000 for onboard deaths or injuries. The lawsuit claims Jayaweera's choking incident could have been avoided if the airline had provided him with his requested vegetarian meal.