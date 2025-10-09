Israel, Hamas agree to first phase of Gaza ceasefire plan 

United States President Donald Trump has announced that both Israel and Hamas have agreed to the "first phase" of a peace plan to pause fighting and release hostages and prisoners held in Gaza. Thanking mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, Trump said that this means "ALL of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace."

Deal specifics Agreement includes Israeli troop withdrawal and Hamas hostage release People familiar with the matter told AP that Hamas intends to free all 20 remaining hostages this weekend. The deceased hostages will be released in later phases. In return, several hundred Palestinian prisoners held by Israel would be freed. The Israeli army will also withdraw from 70% of the area. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the cabinet would meet on Thursday to vote on the ceasefire deal, thanking Trump for his dedication to freeing hostages.

Global response UN chief urges adherence to ceasefire terms The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the ceasefire agreement, urging all parties to adhere fully to its terms. A senior White House official said that once Israel's cabinet approves, troops will withdraw within 24 hours and hostages could be released as early as Monday. The deal is part of a larger 21-point plan aimed at establishing lasting peace in Gaza.

Conflict history Gaza war death toll The Gaza war started with a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, killing nearly 1,200 Israelis. Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed over 67,000 Palestinians. The conflict has devastated Gaza and upended global politics. Previous ceasefires have failed to hold, but this new agreement comes after extensive negotiations in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.