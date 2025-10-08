How a stolen iPhone exposed UK's biggest phone theft ring

A single stolen iPhone has led to the unearthing of one of the largest mobile theft operations in the UK . The case began when a person used Apple's tracking system to locate their missing phone. This led authorities to a network allegedly involved in smuggling tens of thousands of stolen iPhones from London to Hong Kong.

Operation scale 18 people arrested, over 2,000 stolen devices recovered The scale of this operation is staggering, with nearly 40,000 stolen phones worth millions of pounds being moved over the past year. The latest iPhone models were allegedly sold in Hong Kong for as much as £3,700 each. So far, police have arrested 18 people and recovered more than 2,000 stolen devices.

Initial lead Operation kickstarted when a stolen phone was tracked to warehouse The case took an unusual turn when a stolen phone was tracked to a warehouse near Heathrow Airport on Christmas Eve last year. A security check of the shipment revealed nearly 900 phones, most of them stolen. This discovery triggered a wider investigation and helped police connect the dots across multiple shipments, leading to uncovering this massive smuggling operation.

Arrests made Police recover boxes of phones wrapped in foil Raids on suspects' homes and vehicles revealed more of the gang's methods. Cops found boxes of phones wrapped in foil, likely to block the tracking signals. Dramatic arrest scenes were captured on bodycams, showing the police pulling over cars and drawing tasers. Follow-up searches had recovered thousands more stolen devices. Just last week, 15 more people including many women and a Bulgarian national were arrested with additional phones seized.