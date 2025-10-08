Khawaja Asif said that he did not 'want escalation, but the risks are real'

'India was never united, except under Aurangzeb': Pakistan defense minister

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has made a controversial statement, claiming that India was never a united nation except during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Asif said, "History shows that India was never one united nation, except briefly under Aurangzeb." The remarks were made during an interview with Samaa TV, where he also spoke about the possibility of war with India. "I do not want escalation, but the risks are real and I am not denying that," he said.