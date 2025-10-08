'India was never united, except under Aurangzeb': Pakistan defense minister
What's the story
Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has made a controversial statement, claiming that India was never a united nation except during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Asif said, "History shows that India was never one united nation, except briefly under Aurangzeb." The remarks were made during an interview with Samaa TV, where he also spoke about the possibility of war with India. "I do not want escalation, but the risks are real and I am not denying that," he said.
Twitter Post
Watch the interview here
"Chances of war with India are real and I am not denying that": Khawaja Asif, PaK Def Min— OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) October 8, 2025
"History shows that India was never one united nation, except briefly under Aurangzeb. Pakistan was created in the name of Allah. At home we argue and compete. In a fight with India we… pic.twitter.com/e1yAxSTSSx
Escalating tensions
Indian Army chief warns Pakistan of stronger action
Asif's comments come after Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi warned Pakistan against supporting state-sponsored terrorism. General Dwivedi said, "India is fully prepared this time. We will not show the restraint we exhibited during Operation Sindoor 1.0." "Operation Sindoor" targeted terrorist facilities in response to a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 civilian lives. During the operation, India's air defense systems intercepted multiple Pakistani drones and missiles, preventing damage to military installations or civilian areas.
Public image
Asif has a history of controversial statements
Asif has a history of making controversial statements and actions that have embarrassed Pakistan on global platforms. Last month, he suggested an unusual solution for Pakistan's flooding issues, asking citizens in low-lying areas to "store" floodwater in containers. After "Operation Sindoor," he also tried to spread misinformation about Pakistan shooting down Indian fighter jets. When CNN anchor Becky Anderson asked for proof, he cited social media. "I'm sorry...we didn't ask you here to talk about social media content," Anderson replied.