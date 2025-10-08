Finland offering permanent residency to Indians: How to apply

Finland , the world's happiest country according to the 2025 World Happiness Report, is offering Indian nationals a budget-friendly and straightforward route to permanent residency. The application fee is only €240 (around ₹24,747), making it an attractive option for Indian skilled workers. This permit allows Indians to live and work in Finland indefinitely and enjoy its extensive social welfare system including healthcare and education.

Residency requirements Eligibility criteria for PR in Finland To be eligible for permanent residency in Finland, Indian applicants need to have lived in the country for four years on a Type A (Continuous) Residence Permit. This permit is generally given for long-term employment, entrepreneurship, or family ties. Applicants must be physically present in Finland for at least two of those four years and have a clean criminal record without relying on social welfare.

Application procedure How to apply for PR from India? The PR application process starts with getting a Type A residence permit in India, usually through a job offer. The application can be submitted online via the 'Enter Finland' portal or in-person at a VFS Global center. Key documents for the PR application include passport copies, proof of residence, salary slips and travel records outside Finland.