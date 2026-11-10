Over 2,000 students, teachers facing political persecution in Bangladesh: Report
What's the story
A report by the human rights organization JusticeMakers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) has revealed that over 2,000 students and teachers in Bangladesh have faced alleged politically motivated persecution since August 2024. The report, titled "Persecution of Teachers and Students in Bangladesh's Higher Education Sector: Academic Exclusion, Coercion and the Struggle for Justice and Accountability," documents at least 2,051 victims across 229 higher education institutions between August 2024 and October 2026.
Victim profile
1,569 of the victims were students
The Paris-based organization found that 1,569 of the victims were students, accounting for 76.5%.
The remaining 23.5% were teachers and academics.
The report alleges these individuals were targeted due to their political affiliations with the Bangladesh Awami League or its associated groups or their actual or perceived sexual orientation.
Persecution methods
Several forms of persecution detailed in report
The report details several forms of persecution, including politically motivated disciplinary action, harassment, physical violence, examination restrictions, campus and hostel exclusions, and coercion of teachers to resign.
It says that 575 students faced informal academic exclusion while 219 were excluded from residential halls or hostels.
Further, 576 students were victims of mob attacks or assaults by unidentified individuals.
Arrest statistics
Broader estimates of political persecution
The report also provides broader estimates that over 100 students and former students were arrested or detained in connection with examinations.
It further states that over 10,000 students and former students linked to the Awami League were reportedly arrested or detained by law enforcement.
The JMBF also estimates that more than 100,000 students and former students with actual, alleged or imputed links to the Bangladesh Chhatra League may have faced politically motivated persecution or severe interference with their education.
Teacher victimization
Persecution of teachers and academics
The report also highlights the persecution of teachers and academics.
At least 132 teachers faced academic boycotts or exclusion from professional activities, while 121 were subjected to criminal cases or prosecution.
Further, 107 teachers were subjected to inquiries or investigations, and another 86 experienced physical assaults.
Call to action
Concerns raised about academic freedom, institutional independence
The JMBF said the report raises concerns about academic freedom, institutional independence, equal protection under the law, and the right to education.
The organization emphasizes that political affiliation alone cannot be used to hold an individual responsible for misconduct without credible evidence and fair procedures.
"Political affiliation is not a crime, academic freedom is not a privilege, and education must never become an instrument of collective punishment," JMBF Founder President Shahanur Islam said.