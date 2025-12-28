2 suspects in Hadi killing fled to India: Dhaka Police

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has claimed that two prime suspects in the murder of Bangladeshi political activist Osman Hadi fled to India through the Meghalaya border, according to a report by The Daily Star. The suspects, Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, allegedly crossed into India via the Haluaghat border with help from local associates, Additional Commissioner SN Nazrul Islam said at a press briefing.

Extradition efforts Suspects' alleged route and current status According to Islam, after crossing into India, the suspects were received by a person named Purti and later taken to Tura city in Meghalaya by a taxi driver named Sami. The DMP is in touch with Indian authorities through formal and informal channels for their arrest and extradition. Bangladesh's government is also working with India to secure the return of these fugitives.

Disputed claims Meghalaya Police and BSF reject DMP's claims However, both the Meghalaya Police and the Border Security Force (Meghalaya Frontier) have rejected these claims. A senior official at Meghalaya Police headquarters said no formal or informal communication had been received from the Bangladesh police regarding this matter. The official also added that none of the accused named in the report have been traced in Garo Hills and no arrests have been made.

Baseless claims Border Security Force dismisses allegations Border Security Force (Meghalaya Frontier) Inspector General OP Upadhayay also rejected the claims. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "There is no evidence whatsoever of these individuals crossing the international border from the Haluaghat sector into Meghalaya." Upadhayay called these allegations "baseless and misleading." Osman Hadi was shot in the head during an election campaign in Dhaka on December 12. He died six days later in Singapore.