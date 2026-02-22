20,000 IS-linked detainees at large in Syria amid security collapse

Between 15,000 and 20,000 people have reportedly escaped from Syria 's Al-Hol camp, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, which quoted US intelligence agencies. The facility was previously home to thousands of Islamic State families. The mass escape happened after security at the camp collapsed when Syrian government forces took control from the Kurdish-led, left-wing Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF had been guarding Al-Hol for years, but withdrew due to international indifference and redeployment needs.

Camp details Al-Hol camp and the SDF withdrawal The Al-Hol camp, located in Syria's eastern desert, housed over 70,000 people after the Islamic State's self-declared caliphate fell in 2019. By 2023, it had around 23,000 residents according to a Pentagon Inspector General report. However, security at the camp collapsed recently after Syrian government forces defeated the SDF. The Kurdish-led SDF said they were "compelled" to withdraw from Al-Hol due to international indifference and redeployment needs, according to Xinhua.

Escape details Causes of mass escape Western diplomats in Damascus reported that over 20,000 people fled the camp amid rioting and escape attempts. Only 300 to 400 families were left at the beginning of the week. US officials attributed the mass escape to mismanagement by Syria's government and poor control over the camp's rather large security perimeter. Last week, deteriorating conditions at Al-Hol led detainees to riot, attack aid facilities, and injure a humanitarian worker, the report by the WSJ stated.

Government response Syrian government acknowledges mass exodus The Syrian government, led by President Ahmed al-Shara, acknowledged the mass exodus from Al-Hol. They plan to monitor and reintegrate extremists into society. The government blamed SDF troops for abandoning the camp during a January offensive, leaving it unguarded for hours. Meanwhile, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for several recent attacks on Syrian army personnel as part of a "new phase" of operations.

