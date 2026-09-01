23 deaths in single Nepal home as toll nears 1,000
What's the story
Rescue operations in Nepal's Nuwakot district have unearthed at least 23 bodies from a single house in the Betrawati area. The grim discovery was made on Tuesday morning, days after devastating floods ravaged parts of the country. Indian news outlet India Today reported the recovery, while Nepal's Khabarhub said that 22 bodies were found inside a house buried under flood debris in Bidur Municipality 10.
Recovery efforts
Bodies in advanced state of decomposition
The Nuwakot District Police Office Superintendent of Police Bipin Regmi confirmed the recovery of a large number of bodies from the site.
Six bodies were recovered on Monday, and the rest were retrieved on Tuesday.
Authorities suspect some victims may have sought refuge inside the house when the flood hit.
Khabarhub reported that the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition, making identification difficult.
Worker crisis
Hundreds of workers feared trapped
The floods have also left hundreds of hydropower workers feared trapped inside tunnels buried in mud along the Nepal-China border.
A private-sector association representing Nepal's power companies said at least 900 workers are unaccounted for at 12 damaged hydropower projects, with around 500 believed to be trapped inside tunnels.
The Nepal Army has recovered four bodies from three mud-filled tunnels while rescuers continue efforts to reach more workers believed to be trapped underground.
Humanitarian crisis
UN calls for aid
The United Nations has estimated that nearly 65,000 people are in need of emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene materials after the floods.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said over 22,000 children require protection and around 10,500 pregnant and breastfeeding women need nutrition assistance.
As of Tuesday morning, the number of people killed after last week's flash floods on the Nepal-China border stands at 955, according to Nepali and Chinese authorities.
Around 4,471 people remain unaccounted for in both countries, officials say.