25yrs later, new footage links 9/11 suspect to Saudi, al-Qaeda

But court records show that within a few years he abandoned his studies and was instead found organizing religious events.

After the 9/11 attacks, investigators looked into whether he helped hijackers Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar.

His name was found on an apartment rental agreement signed by the two men.

The BBC reported that paintballing emerged as a subject of interest in the FBI's post-9/11 counter-terrorism investigations, with Bayoumi and al-Awlaki found involved in paintball sessions for around three years.