Indian-origin man fatally stabbed in London; probe launched
What's the story
A 26-year-old Indian-origin man, Gurbhej Singh, was fatally stabbed in Southall, West London. The incident occurred on North Road near Dormers Wells Lane around 12:30am on Wednesday. Another man in his 30s was also injured during the attack but has since been discharged from the hospital. Despite immediate medical attention from the London Ambulance Service and paramedics, Singh was pronounced dead at the scene due to a knife wound.
Witness appeal
Police believe Singh was attacked outside a shop
Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell of the Metropolitan Police said officials are looking into the circumstances of the killing. She was quoted as saying, "Homicide detectives continue to investigate Mr Singh's tragic death, and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones." Foxwell believes that Singh was attacked outside a shop at the North Road and Dormers Well Lane junction around 12:30am on Wednesday. The police are now looking for witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage.
Arrests made
Seven men arrested in connection with the incident
In connection with the incident, seven men aged between their early 20s and late 30s were arrested on suspicion of murder. Six have been released without further action, while one has been released on bail pending further investigation. The Metropolitan Police are providing support to Singh's family as they continue to investigate this tragic case.
Rising tensions
Singh's murder comes amid rising tensions over immigration in UK
Singh's murder comes amid rising tensions over immigration and public safety in the UK. Recently, anti-immigrant protests erupted in Belfast, Northern Ireland, after a Sudanese national was charged with attempted murder for a separate knife attack. The protests turned violent with vehicles and properties set ablaze, targeting homes of ethnic minority families. Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn condemned the unrest as "racist thuggery."