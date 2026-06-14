Indian-origin man fatally stabbed in London; probe launched

Witness appeal

Police believe Singh was attacked outside a shop

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell of the Metropolitan Police said officials are looking into the circumstances of the killing. She was quoted as saying, "Homicide detectives continue to investigate Mr Singh's tragic death, and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones." Foxwell believes that Singh was attacked outside a shop at the North Road and Dormers Well Lane junction around 12:30am on Wednesday. The police are now looking for witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage.