28 'fighters' killed after crossing from Pakistan into Afghanistan: Report
What's the story
The Taliban's defense ministry has confirmed that 28 "fighters" were killed after they crossed over from Pakistan into eastern Afghanistan. Most of those killed were reportedly former Afghan security personnel. The incident comes amid rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Gulistan sector along the Durand Line.
Border conflict
Pakistani security sources term the operation 'retaliatory'
The Pakistani security sources have termed the operation "retaliatory," claiming it was in response to an attempt to enter Pakistani territory and carry out aggressive activities.
The details of the planned attack remain unclear, according to sources cited by Afghanistan International.
The situation along the border remains tense with intermittent firing between Afghan Taliban forces and Pakistani security personnel.
Border incident
Reports of attack in Gulistan remain unverified
Earlier reports of an attack in Gulistan remain unverified.
The situation along the border remains tense with intermittent firing between Afghan Taliban forces and Pakistani security personnel.
The recent developments have heightened the security situation along the border, with troops on both sides remaining on high alert.
The situation along the border remains tense, with intermittent firing between Afghan Taliban forces and Pakistani security personnel.