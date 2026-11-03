3,000kg guided Russian bombs hit Ukraine aid center, killing 26
What's the story
A Russian airstrike on an aid distribution center in southern Ukraine has killed at least 26 people and injured dozens more in the village of Komyshuvakha, southern Zaporizhzhia region. Regional head Mykhailo Semikin said at least nine 3,000kg guided bombs targeted the village. The first bomb hit a local school being used for humanitarian purposes and a second bomb struck a shelter where survivors were taking cover.
Diplomatic setback
Russia's attack on Ukraine hampers peace talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack as "utterly horrific" and said it shows Moscow "does not want any de-escalation."
"The Russians could not have been unaware that the local residents who remained in Komyshuvakha received humanitarian aid there every week," he said.
He added that this attack proves Russia's unwillingness to de-escalate tensions, especially after a recent joint operation to evacuate civilians from Oleshky during a temporary ceasefire brokered by US First Lady Melania Trump.
Mourning day
'People are still under the rubble'
Semikin described the attack, which took place hours after the truce ended, as a "terrible tragedy" for the village, confirming that "people are still under the rubble."
He said rescue teams were working at the scene, but they had to pause their operations several times due to Russian drone attacks in the area.
A day of mourning has been declared across the entire Zaporizhzhia region.
Ceasefire
Talks to resume next week
The temporary ceasefire last week had enabled an evacuation of the Russian-occupied Oleshky. It was the longest pause in fighting between two.
US-led talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to resume next week, special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday.
The talks are scheduled for November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi and are expected to focus on postwar security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian measures and efforts to end the war, which is now in its fifth year.