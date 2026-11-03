3,000kg guided Russian bombs hit Ukraine aid center, killing 26 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack as "utterly horrific" and said it shows Moscow "does not want any de-escalation."

"The Russians could not have been unaware that the local residents who remained in Komyshuvakha received humanitarian aid there every week," he said.

He added that this attack proves Russia's unwillingness to de-escalate tensions, especially after a recent joint operation to evacuate civilians from Oleshky during a temporary ceasefire brokered by US First Lady Melania Trump.