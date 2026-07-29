3 Indians lured with cheap tour-package, then kidnapped in Thailand 

According to Thailand-based daily Bangkok Post, the victims, aged 23-26, had paid around 70,000 baht (₹2 lakh) each for a seven-day tour package.

On reaching Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on July 21, they were taken to Pattaya and then to a pre-arranged meeting point at a fast-food restaurant on Sukhumvit Highway.

An Indian man then allegedly took them one by one on a motorcycle to the rented house where they were overpowered by four Pakistanis and another Indian accomplice.