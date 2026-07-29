3 Indians lured with cheap tour-package, then kidnapped in Thailand
What's the story
Three Indian nationals were kidnapped in Pattaya, Thailand, after being lured with a cheap tour package. The victims were held captive for over a week by an Indian-Pakistani gang and tortured. They demanded a combined ransom worth 2.4 million baht (₹70 lakh) from the victims' families. They were rescued on July 27 by Thai police from a rented house in Bang Lamung. Five Indian suspects involved in the crime have been arrested. The Pakistani suspects are yet to be apprehended.
Rescue details
Victims lured by cheap tour package
According to Thailand-based daily Bangkok Post, the victims, aged 23-26, had paid around 70,000 baht (₹2 lakh) each for a seven-day tour package.
On reaching Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on July 21, they were taken to Pattaya and then to a pre-arranged meeting point at a fast-food restaurant on Sukhumvit Highway.
An Indian man then allegedly took them one by one on a motorcycle to the rented house where they were overpowered by four Pakistanis and another Indian accomplice.
Torture revealed
Victims tortured daily, forced to call families for ransom
During their captivity, the victims were tortured daily. They were hung face down, beaten on their ankles, deprived of food and toilets, and forced to call their families for ransom.
On raiding the house after investigators tracked the kidnappers, the victims were found in two bedrooms with their hands, mouths, and legs bound.
Thai police later released photographs showing one survivor coated in red paint, which authorities believe was used by kidnappers to fake bleeding during video calls to family.
Arrest and investigation
Mastermind operating from Dubai
Police said the kidnappers used a Dubai-registered phone number to mask their location but investigators were able to trace them after family members reached out for help.
Five Indian suspects were arrested at a hotel in Bangkok's Khlong Tan area. During questioning, they claimed they were instructed by a Pakistani national met through a chat application to kidnap the three Indians.
The mastermind is believed to be operating from Dubai and planned to receive the ransom through cryptocurrency transfers.