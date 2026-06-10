3 Indians missing after attack on ship near Oman 

Official response

MEA calls for immediate de-escalation of tensions in region

British maritime security company Vanguard Tech said the tanker had "transmitted a distress call stating that its engine room had been struck by a missile while operating off Sohar in the Gulf of Oman" and that there was a fire onboard. The MEA condemned the attack and called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions in the region. "The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict," it said.