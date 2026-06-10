3 Indians missing after attack on ship near Oman
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that three Indian nationals are missing and 21 others have been rescued after an attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off Oman's coast. The Palau-flagged tanker was hit by a missile in its engine room, causing a fire onboard. The incident occurred near Sohar in the Gulf of Oman, close to the Strait of Hormuz.
Official response
MEA calls for immediate de-escalation of tensions in region
British maritime security company Vanguard Tech said the tanker had "transmitted a distress call stating that its engine room had been struck by a missile while operating off Sohar in the Gulf of Oman" and that there was a fire onboard. The MEA condemned the attack and called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions in the region. "The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict," it said.
Possible motive
Missile strike may be linked to US naval blockade
British maritime security firm Ambrey has suggested that the missile strike could be connected to a United States naval blockade on Iranian shipping. The blockade was imposed in mid-April after Iran attempted to restrict commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. This tit-for-tat standoff has made one of the world's busiest maritime corridors increasingly dangerous for civilian vessels.
Escalating conflict
MEA in close touch with Omani authorities
The Settebello incident is not an isolated case. Since early March, several commercial vessels have been attacked along the Gulf coastline. These include strikes off the UAE, Kuwait, and Oman. The MEA said it was in close touch with Omani authorities and its embassy in Muscat had been activated to assist in rescue operations for the missing Indian nationals.