Four bodies found after Pakistan avalanche; Nirmal Purja among missing 

The climbers went missing after an avalanche in northern Pakistan, where they were on a climbing expedition, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said earlier.

The team included five Nepali climbers, Pakistani Sohail Sakhi, Omani Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy, American Mallory Geis, Chinese Wang Zhong, and another unidentified foreigner.

The entire team has been out of communication since the incident, the club said.