Four bodies found after Pakistan avalanche; Nirmal Purja among missing
What's the story
Pakistani search crews have reportedly located the bodies of four climbers after 10 mountaineers went missing in an avalanche on Broad Peak a day earlier. Authorities did not identify whose bodies were found. Search and rescue operations are underway, AP and Reuters reported. Among the missing climbers is renowned Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja, also known as "Nims Dai," who holds multiple climbing records, including scaling all 14 peaks over 8,000 meters in just over six months.
Incident details
10 climbers were hit by avalanche
The climbers went missing after an avalanche in northern Pakistan, where they were on a climbing expedition, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said earlier.
The team included five Nepali climbers, Pakistani Sohail Sakhi, Omani Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy, American Mallory Geis, Chinese Wang Zhong, and another unidentified foreigner.
The entire team has been out of communication since the incident, the club said.
Rescue operations
Search and rescue operations underway
The ACP has launched search-and-rescue operations and is coordinating with authorities to mobilize resources. However, helicopter support is dependent on weather conditions.
According to Sajid Hussain, the deputy director of the tourism department in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region, the search for the other six is centered on a "remote and difficult area."
Broad Peak is the world's 12th highest mountain.
Climber profile
Purja is known for record-breaking climbs
Purja, a former Royal Marine, has broken multiple climbing records since becoming a full-time mountaineer and tour guide in 2018.
According to Purja's website for his foundation, Nimsdai, he trekked to Everest Base Camp in 2012, which "fired his passion and ambition for the mountains."
He achieved the first winter ascent of K2 in 2021 as part of a team of nine other Nepalese climbers.
His achievements were documented in Netflix's 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.