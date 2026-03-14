Pakistan claims Afghan Taliban fired drones; ISPR calls them 'rudimentary'

A drone attack from Afghanistan has injured at least four people, including two children, in Pakistan. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan confirmed the incident on Saturday and described the drones as "rudimentary." The attack comes amid renewed tensions between the two neighboring countries. On Friday evening, Pakistani security sources said they intercepted two drones near Rawalpindi.

Interception details Drones intercepted using soft, hard kills The Pakistani military's media wing stated on Saturday that the drones were intercepted using "soft and hard kills," preventing them from reaching their targets. The ISPR reported that two children were injured in Quetta, a civilian was injured in Kohat, and another person was hurt in Rawalpindi. In a statement, the authorities said, "These attacks were aimed at inducing fear in the public and reminding us of the terrorist mindset which drives the Afghan Taliban."

Accusations made Pakistanis clear about true nature, intentions of Afghan Taliban: ISPR The Pakistani military accused the Afghan Taliban of projecting victimhood to gain global sympathy while targeting civilians through terrorist proxies and drones. "Pakistan's people and its Armed Forces are absolutely clear about the true nature and intentions of the terrorist militia-for-hire that rules Afghanistan," said ISPR. The military also reiterated that Operation Ghazab lil-Haq will continue until core concerns regarding terrorism from Afghan soil are addressed.

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