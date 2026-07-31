49,000 migrants entered Spain in 24hrs; 19 died in process
What's the story
Spain and Morocco have intensified security measures at the border of Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in North Africa, after nearly 49,000 people crossed into the territory in a single day. At least 19 bodies were found in the water. Some drowned while some were killed in a stampede to cross the breakwater fence at Tarajal Beach. The mass migration has sparked political tensions within Europe, with Italy threatening to suspend the EU's open border scheme.
Security measures
Spain, Morocco reinforce border fence
To push back migrants, Moroccan authorities deployed water cannon trucks and tear gas at the gates into Ceuta.
Large groups of migrants were seen walking back from Ceuta toward Morocco to return home.
Spanish authorities said they would expel those who entered illegally, despite a court ruling imposing restrictions on immediate expulsions.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is scheduled to visit Ceuta with Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.
AP
'It's chaotic'
According to AP, Rachid Sbihi, who leads a local workers association representing Civil Guard officers, described the situation as a "serious humanitarian crisis."
He said thousands of migrants, including unaccompanied minors, were left sleeping in parks and on sidewalks while others wandered aimlessly around the streets.
"People are still entering. The reinforcements, including Spanish military troops, that have arrived are only helping the injured and other humanitarian efforts," he said. "It's chaotic," he added.
Migrant
Moroccan police used water cannons, and fired warning shots
Speaking to AP, Ahmed Karim, a 33-year-old Moroccan, said he crossed into Ceuta due to a lack of work opportunities in his country.
"Many people want to go to Europe, America...but they don't have the opportunity," Karim said.
Moroccan police deployed more soldiers, used water cannons, and fired warning shots into the air to deter migrants from crossing into Ceuta, according to Moroccan rights groups.
Many migrants were arrested at the border, "but people are still coming," an activist said.
Political fallout
Italy threatens to suspend Schengen area with Spain
The mass migration has also led to political tensions within Europe.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has threatened to suspend the Schengen Area with Spain, calling for extraordinary measures to defend borders.
"The images coming from Ceuta show how the Madrid Government's decision to grant Spanish, and therefore European, citizenship to over 500,000 irregular immigrants is profoundly wrong and encourages human trafficking," Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.
Policy defense
Spain defends immigration policy
While Spain's Socialist government says it remains firm over illegal border crossings, it claims immigrants help build the economy and has offered a sweeping amnesty, resulting in hundreds of thousands of individuals seeking citizenship over the last year.
Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares called Tajani's comments "inappropriate" and called for solidarity instead of partisan demagoguery.