In India, the earthquake was felt in Bihar's Samastipur district, where residents experienced ground shaking for nearly two seconds.

Tremors were also reportedly felt across parts of northeastern India, including Meghalaya and parts of West Bengal.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Separately, a minor earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Karbi Anglong district in Assam at 3:39am on Tuesday. This quake was recorded at a depth of 15km, the NCS said.