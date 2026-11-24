5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal near Sikkim border
What's the story
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Nepal on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake hit at 7:02am IST with its epicenter near the Sikkim border at a depth of 20km. The NCS has provided the coordinates of the epicenter as latitude 27.855°N and longitude 87.909°E. The tremors were felt in several regions of Nepal and extended to parts of India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and China.
Widespread impact
Tremors felt in parts of India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, China
In India, the earthquake was felt in Bihar's Samastipur district, where residents experienced ground shaking for nearly two seconds.
Tremors were also reportedly felt across parts of northeastern India, including Meghalaya and parts of West Bengal.
No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
Separately, a minor earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Karbi Anglong district in Assam at 3:39am on Tuesday. This quake was recorded at a depth of 15km, the NCS said.