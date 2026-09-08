5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Tibet
What's the story
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Tibet on Tuesday, the second tremor in less than a week. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 35km (21.75 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Last Thursday, a magnitude 5 earthquake had struck Tibet. The quake occurred at a depth of 10km. No damage or injuries were reported in that quake either.
Flood aftermath
Glacier collapse flash floods ravage Nepal, Tibet
The quake came weeks after devastating flash floods ravaged the region near Nepal, leaving thousands dead or missing.
The death toll from the flash floods in Nepal rose to 1,357 on Tuesday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas.
On the Chinese side, the disaster has killed at least 43 people, according to Chinese media reports.