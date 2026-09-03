5-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet after flash flood kills over 1,000
What's the story
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck China's Tibet region on Thursday. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake was at a depth of 10 km in northern Tibet. The epicenter was hundreds of miles north of the regions of Nepal and China that were hit by a devastating flash flood last week, which has killed over 1,000 people.
Quakes
Magnitude 4.7 tremor reported in Nagqu
This quake occurred a day after China's seismic network center reported a magnitude 4.7 tremor in Nagqu, Tibet. Xinhua said a Level-IV flood response has been activated in Tibet due to the potential of a barrier lake breach.
According to Xinhua, China's Ministry of Water Resources instructed local authorities to monitor the barrier lake and rainfall and dispatched an expert team to Gyirong county.
Flood
Flash flood death toll rise to 1,252
The flash floods, which struck northern Nepal near the Tibet border last week, were triggered by a glacier collapse, which sent a massive ice and rock mass hurtling down the valley.
This hit the Lhende river, temporarily blocking it before releasing a devastating flood downstream.
As per the latest update, the death toll has risen to 1,252, while at least 4,216 people remain missing.