Iran says US-Israeli airstrikes have killed 555 people 

The Iranian Red Crescent Society claimed that 555 people have been killed across Iran in US and Israeli strikes that began two days ago. "Following the Zionist-American terrorist attacks carried out in various regions of our country, 131 cities have been affected to date and, regrettably, 555 of our compatriots have been killed," it said in a statement on Telegram.

Relief efforts Iranian Red Crescent mobilizes over 100,000 rescue workers The Iranian Red Crescent Society has mobilized over 100,000 rescue workers across the country. A network of around four million volunteers is also on standby. The long-simmering threat of conflict between Washington, Jerusalem, and Tehran erupted on Saturday morning, when the US and Israel launched massive airstrikes on Iran. US and allied forces targeted a number of targets, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control buildings, Iranian air defense systems, missile and drone launch locations, and military airfields.

Escalating conflict Iran retaliates with missile strikes on Israel, Arab states US President Donald Trump later posted on Truth Social that "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead." On Sunday, the United States and Israel hammered targets across Iran, dropping massive, bombs on the country's ballistic missile installations and destroying vessels. Iran vowed retaliation, firing missiles toward Israel and Gulf Arab governments in a counteroffensive that the US military said resulted in the deaths of three service members, the first documented American casualties from the conflict.

Embassy incident US embassy in Kuwait reportedly hit In Kuwait City, smoke was seen rising from inside the US Embassy compound after it was apparently hit. Kuwait's defense ministry confirmed that several American warplanes had crashed in the country but did not report any casualties at the embassy compound. The US military is yet to comment on these developments.

