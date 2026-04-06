6 children killed in US-Israeli attacks on Tehran 

Four girls and two boys below the age of 10 were killed in US-Israeli attacks on the province of Tehran overnight, Iranian media reported. The Fars News Agency published the report, which referenced a prior strike on a residential area in the province's Baharestan County. It reported that 13 persons were killed in the attack.

Lebanon 14 people killed in Lebanon Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon have also killed at least 14 people, including four in Beirut's southern suburbs and 10 in southern Lebanon. The attacks left 39 others injured, with a strike hitting the Jnah neighborhood near Rafik Hariri University Hospital. This comes after Israel threatened to target the Masnaa border crossing with Syria, a major trade route and access point for Lebanese citizens.

Humanitarian impact Over 1,400 people killed in ongoing conflict Since March 2, Israel has conducted airstrikes across Lebanon after Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. The ongoing conflict has killed over 1,400 people and displaced more than 1.2 million since March 2. In Kfar Hatta town, an Israeli strike killed seven people, including a child and a soldier. The Israeli army also ordered forced evacuations in the town where many displaced from other regions have sought refuge.

Advertisement