6 civilians killed in fresh clashes in PoK
What's the story
Six civilians were killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Rawalakot after Pakistani forces opened fire on protesters. They were reportedly killed after Pakistani security forces launched a crackdown on civilians in Rawalakot, resulting in clashes near the city's New Bus Terminal. During the clashes, Pakistani forces opened fire. The deceased include Zahid Mughal, Zafar Mughal, Arsalan Akbar, and Wajid Hayat. The violence has heightened tensions in the region amid growing resentment against Islamabad.
International attention
Protest in US against humanitarian crisis
A day before the clashes, members of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir community in the United States held a protest outside the White House.
They sought international attention to what they called a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in their region.
Organized by the Jammu & Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), the protest saw participation from around 100 residents with links to PoK, including women, children, and community leaders.
Aid appeal
Protesters appeal to India for intervention
Placards demanding "Stop State Terrorism in PoK" were also seen. The protesters called for the withdrawal of Pakistani military forces from civilian areas across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
They also demanded action from the international community against alleged lethal force used on unarmed civilians.
In addition, they highlighted a prolonged internet shutdown that has cut off nearly four million people from the outside world and appealed to India for intervention to save lives and facilitate humanitarian relief.
Economic crisis
Residents of PoK grappling with economic distress
Beyond the violence, residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are grappling with deep economic distress.
A 2025 study found that while nearly 66% of the population depends on farming and livestock, over 57% face food insecurity.
The region also faces severe healthcare challenges, with 39% of children under five suffering from stunted growth and a maternal mortality ratio of 104 deaths per 100,000 live births.
MEA statement
MEA slams Pakistan amid ongoing protests
On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs criticized Islamabad for the ongoing protests, saying they are a direct consequence of Pakistan's "decades-long, systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation."
"Rather than addressing the legitimate grievances of the local population, the Pakistani state has responded with excessive police brutality, including against helpless women and children, blocking essential supplies, including food and medicine..." he said.