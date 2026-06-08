6 people injured in stabbings at New York's Penn Station
What's the story
A stabbing incident at New York City's Penn Station on Sunday evening left six people injured. The attack took place around 7:00pm, triggering a large emergency response at one of the busiest transit hubs in the United States. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene and a knife believed to be used in the assault was recovered by authorities.
Medical response
Injuries not life-threatening
Among the six victims, one suffered serious injuries while the others had moderate or minor wounds. Five of them were rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, while another was taken to a different hospital. Fortunately, none of the injuries were life-threatening, according to law enforcement officials. Authorities did not immediately share information about what caused the attack or if the victims were targeted.
Pre-game tension
Incident occurs before NBA Finals game
The stabbing incident occurred just hours before Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, which is situated directly above Penn Station. The game will see the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs and is expected to draw huge crowds. President Donald Trump has also announced his plans to attend this nationally televised event.
Ongoing probe
Witnesses describe scene as chaos
Witnesses described scenes of confusion as commuters fled the area while police and emergency personnel arrived on the scene. Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed his concern over the incident, saying, "My heart is with everyone who was injured, their loved ones, and all those shaken by this unacceptable violence. I'm wishing each of the victims a full and speedy recovery."