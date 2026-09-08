6 still missing after Russia avalanche killed 11 climbers
What's the story
Six people remain missing after an avalanche on Mount Mizhirgi in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria region killed at least 11 climbers and injured six others. The avalanche swept down one of the highest peaks in Russia's North Caucasus, at around 5:00pm local time, on Sunday, hitting a group of 33 climbers By Monday morning, 10 climbers had descended the mountain safely while six remain unaccounted for, according to local emergency services.
Ongoing search
Rescue operations underway to locate missing climbers
Rescue operations are still underway to locate the six missing climbers.
Over 50 emergency workers are part of the operation, but their efforts are being hampered by tough mountain terrain and a risk of further avalanches.
The local emergency ministry said, "The fate of six climbers remains unknown," adding that search efforts are being complicated by these conditions.
Legal proceedings
Avalanche triggers criminal negligence probe
The avalanche has also triggered a criminal negligence investigation. Prosecutors have opened a case to look into the circumstances of the incident, including safety measures taken by the climbing expedition.
Mount Mizhirgi, at around 5,000 meters high and close to Russia's border with Georgia, is one of the country's highest peaks and attracts hikers and climbers due to its rugged landscape.