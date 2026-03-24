66 killed after military plane crashes in Colombia 

A Colombian military plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo early Monday, killing at least 66 people and injuring dozens of others, officials said. The C-130 Hercules aircraft was carrying 114 army personnel and 11 crew members. Per AFP, at least 66 people died in the incident, including 58 soldiers, six air force personnel, and two police officers.

Location details Crash occurred near Colombia-Peru border The crash occurred near the Colombia-Peru border in Putumayo province. The area has been a hotspot for military operations against drug cartels and militias. Images from the scene showed civilians helping to transport injured soldiers on motorbikes to hospitals. Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez called it "a tragic accident," and confirmed that ammunition on board detonated due to a fire. However, officials clarified that there was no evidence of an attack by unlawful actors, and the aircraft was deemed airworthy.

Presidential statement President Petro blames bureaucratic problems for delay in equipment modernization President Gustavo Petro called the accident "horrendous" and blamed "bureaucratic problems" for delaying modernization of military equipment. He vowed to expedite these plans, saying, "I will allow no further delays, the lives of our young people are at stake." This crash is one of the deadliest incidents in recent history for Colombia's Air Force.

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