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Home / News / World News / 90% of votes counted: How are Netanyahu, opposition blocs performing 
90% of votes counted: How are Netanyahu, opposition blocs performing 
Netanyahu's bloc is projected to win 53 seats

90% of votes counted: How are Netanyahu, opposition blocs performing 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 29, 2026
10:21 am
What's the story

Almost 90% of votes have been counted but neither the bloc led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor the opposition bloc led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot is close to the 61-seat majority in the 120-member Knesset. The Central Election Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday afternoon that 89.8% of ballots had been counted. Netanyahu's bloc was on course to win 53 seats, while the bloc led by Eisenkot was expected to win 48 seats.

Arab representation

Arab parties set to win a record 19 seats

The two main Arab parties are set to win a record 19 seats, almost doubling their current representation.

This comes after a high voter turnout among Arab voters, who were hoping to unseat Netanyahu and his far-right allies.

The results are a major shift from pre-election polls that had predicted Eisenkot's bloc would lead over Netanyahu's bloc.

Election timeline

Remaining votes will be counted from Thursday morning

The CEC said the remaining ordinary ballots will require additional oversight, delaying their count.

Around 430,000 to 480,000 double envelope votes are also yet to be counted.

These ballots will be tallied starting early Thursday and are expected to be completed by Thursday evening.

The final official election results will be published on November 4.

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Seat distribution

Seat distribution in the Knesset

As per the latest updates, Netanyahu's Likud is the largest party with 26 seats, followed by Eisenkot's Yashar with 21.

Naftali Bennett's B'Yachad and Yousef Jabareen's Joint List each have 12 seats.

The left-wing Democrats hold eight seats while far-right Otzma Yehudit and ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties have seven each.

Mansour Abbas's Ra'am and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu also have seven seats each.

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Coalition challenge

Election widely viewed as referendum on Netanyahu's leadership 

The election is widely viewed as a referendum on Netanyahu's leadership, especially after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks and subsequent military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.

Netanyahu has called for right-wing parties to unite in forming a government, calling the prospect of working with Arab parties to form a government "a disgrace and a shame."

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