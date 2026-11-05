Abdul El-Sayed becomes 1st Muslim US Senator amid Islamophobic attacks
World
Abdul El-Sayed just made history as the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.
His win stands out not just for breaking barriers, but because he faced a wave of Islamophobic attacks, including President Donald Trump branding him a jihadist and comparing him to the September 11 hijackers.
Abdul El-Sayed disavows extremists, emphasizes healthcare
El-Sayed didn't shy away from tough questions, openly disavowing extremist groups when challenged and addressing doubts about his loyalty by echoing JFK's words on religion in politics.
Instead of getting stuck in negativity, he kept his campaign focused on healthcare and the cost of living, which clearly resonated with voters looking for real change.