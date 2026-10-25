About 67,000 overseas Israelis returning home to vote October 27
World
Israelis living all over the world are heading back for the October 27 election, since the law says you have to vote in person.
About 67,000 people, from places like the US Europe, Canada, and Australia, are making the trip (often paying their own way) so they don't miss their chance at the ballot box.
Overseas voters could swing Knesset seats
With more than 7.3 million eligible voters and polls showing a tight contest, these returning voters could actually swing up to two Knesset seats.
There's been some political drama too: some accuse Netanyahu's Likud party of trying to block efforts that help overseas Israelis come back to vote.
Plus, as more Israelis move abroad but still want a say in politics at home, their impact on election results is only growing.