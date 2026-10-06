Aditya Patil asks why Indians in San Francisco speak English
World
Aditya Patil, co-founder of Plethora, got people talking online after he wondered why many Indians in San Francisco stick to English, even when he starts a conversation in Hindi at networking events.
He questioned if it's about feeling awkward with their mother tongue or whether they are ashamed of their own mother tongue.
Replies cite India's 22 official languages
Patil's post quickly drew replies reminding him that India has 22 official languages, not just Hindi.
SpaceX engineer Vikram Subbiah shared that he doesn't speak Hindi at all and pointed out that it's unfair to expect all Indians to use it.
The exchange opened up a bigger conversation about language and identity in India.