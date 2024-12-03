Summarize Simplifying... In short Ramen Roy, a lawyer defending Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, was critically injured in an attack amidst escalating violence against minorities.

This follows the arrest of Das, which sparked violent clashes and strained India-Bangladesh relations.

This follows the arrest of Das, which sparked violent clashes and strained India-Bangladesh relations.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh, once 22% during the 1971 Liberation War, has dwindled to around 8% today, with recent attacks on their communities causing international concern.

Bangladesh: Lawyer defending Hindu monk Chinmoy attacked, critically injured

What's the story Advocate Ramen Roy, who defended Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in a legal case, has been brutally assaulted in Bangladesh. The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) said Roy is critically injured and is currently in the ICU. ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharaman Das said Roy's "only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Das in court." He alleged a group of Islamists ransacked Roy's home and attacked him.

ISKCON urges prayers for critically injured advocate

Radharam Das has appealed to people to "please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy" through a post on X, along with a picture of Roy in the ICU. The attack on Roy comes amid the rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh. The spate of attacks has been observed since Muhammad Yunus assumed office as the interim government head after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation. India has raised concerns over the incidents and urged Bangladesh to ensure minority safety.

Arrest of Hindu priest sparks violence in Bangladesh

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spokesperson of Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. He was on his way to Chattogram to participate in a rally when he was detained. A court denied him bail and sent him to jail on sedition charges. After his arrest, violent clashes broke out, killing public prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif.

Hindus in Bangladesh, a minority

Historically, Hindus made up nearly 22% of Bangladesh's population during the 1971 Liberation War. However, their population stands at approximately 8% today. The recent events have strained India-Bangladesh ties, with attacks on Hindu communities and places of worship becoming a sour point between the neighbors. On Monday, demonstrators reportedly breached the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala to protest against the mistreatment of minorities in the country.