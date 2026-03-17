Afghanistan cricketers condemn Pakistan's airstrikes, call it 'war crime'
What's the story
Prominent Afghanistan cricketers have condemned the recent airstrikes in Kabul, which reportedly killed over 400 civilians. The attacks were carried out by the Pakistan military on a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul. The Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hamdullah Fitrat, confirmed the death toll and said about 250 others were injured.
War crime
Rashid Khan calls for investigation
Rashid Khan, a legendary Afghanistan cricketer, condemned the airstrikes on social media. He called the targeting of civilian infrastructure a "war crime," regardless of intent. "I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul," he wrote. Khan also called on international bodies to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for this tragedy.
Twitter Post
Rashid Khan's reaction
I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives,… pic.twitter.com/DbFRRh2qAJ— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 16, 2026
Heartfelt responses
Nabi and Zadran express grief
Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi shared a heartbreaking video on social media, detailing the tragedy at the hospital. He wrote about young men seeking treatment who lost their lives in the bombing and mothers calling out for their sons. T20I captain Ibrahim Zadran also expressed his grief over the incident. "Tonight I heard a massive explosion here in Kabul," he wrote, adding that many were either dead or wounded before they could fast for Ramadan.
Twitter Post
Mohammad Nabi shares video on social media
Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons’ names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short. pic.twitter.com/p12617D4de— Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) March 16, 2026
International appeal
UN official urges Pakistan, Taliban to ease tensions
Richard Bennett, the United Nations Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Afghanistan, expressed concern over the civilian casualties. He urged both Kabul and Islamabad to ease tensions and respect international laws protecting civilians and public facilities like hospitals. The airstrikes have further strained relations between Pakistan and the Taliban administration, which have been trading accusations over security issues.