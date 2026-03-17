Afghanistan cricketers condemn Pakistan's airstrikes, call it 'war crime'

Prominent Afghanistan cricketers have condemned the recent airstrikes in Kabul , which reportedly killed over 400 civilians. The attacks were carried out by the Pakistan military on a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul. The Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hamdullah Fitrat, confirmed the death toll and said about 250 others were injured.

War crime Rashid Khan calls for investigation Rashid Khan, a legendary Afghanistan cricketer, condemned the airstrikes on social media. He called the targeting of civilian infrastructure a "war crime," regardless of intent. "I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul," he wrote. Khan also called on international bodies to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for this tragedy.

Twitter Post Rashid Khan's reaction I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives,… pic.twitter.com/DbFRRh2qAJ — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 16, 2026

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Heartfelt responses Nabi and Zadran express grief Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi shared a heartbreaking video on social media, detailing the tragedy at the hospital. He wrote about young men seeking treatment who lost their lives in the bombing and mothers calling out for their sons. T20I captain Ibrahim Zadran also expressed his grief over the incident. "Tonight I heard a massive explosion here in Kabul," he wrote, adding that many were either dead or wounded before they could fast for Ramadan.

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Twitter Post Mohammad Nabi shares video on social media Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons’ names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short. pic.twitter.com/p12617D4de — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) March 16, 2026