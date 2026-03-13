Afghanistan says Pakistan has bombed fuel depots of private airline 

Accusations

Mujahid accused Pakistan of attacking national trader's fuel storage

Pakistan also bombed other regions, including the capital Kabul, killing women and children as civilian residences were targeted in some cases, he said, adding that the assault would "not go unanswered." Before the latest attack, neither side had reported any Pakistani air strikes on Afghanistan in recent days, and ground fighting along the 2,600-kilometer (1,600-mile) border had also subsided.