PM Modi to visit Norway today; 1st in 43 years

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Norway on Monday, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister in over four decades. The trip comes at the invitation of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and aims to boost trade, technology exchange, and collaboration between the two nations. PM Modi's itinerary includes bilateral talks with PM Støre and meetings with King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway.

Summit agenda Business and Research Summit The India-Norway Business and Research Summit will be one of the major events during PM Modi's visit. The summit will focus on investment opportunities, innovation, and cooperation in sectors related to the blue economy. "The potential is so huge that we have not really tapped all of it. In Norway's strengths, carbon capture, utilization, and storage is another area which has great potential for collaboration," Ambassador to Norway Gloria Gangte told ANI.

Partnership expansion India-Norway partnership The India-Norway partnership has been growing in several areas, especially climate-related technologies. The two countries are collaborating on carbon capture, offshore wind energy, and sustainable marine resources under the blue economy model. A key aspect of this partnership is the growing cooperation in space sector, with India's ISRO setting up antennas at Norway's KSAT facility in Svalbard. This project has strengthened communication capabilities for India's space missions and is expected to open new opportunities for joint work in space technology.

Advertisement

Summit details Third India-Nordic Summit On Tuesday, PM Modi will co-chair the Third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo. The summit will bring together leaders from five Nordic countries: Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden. It will focus on strengthening economic cooperation and green energy transitions. Trade between India and Nordic countries has reached around $19 billion with nearly 700 Nordic companies operating in India across various sectors.

Advertisement