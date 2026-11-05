Ahmad Tibi: Joint List offers outside support to oust Netanyahu
World
Ahmad Tibi, a senior member of Israel's Arab Joint List, says they're ready to support Jewish-led parties from the outside to remove Prime Minister Netanyahu.
The idea is to back an anti-Netanyahu coalition without officially joining it, hoping to influence the government's direction while staying independent.
Arab parties' seats could tip Knesset
With the Joint List's 11 seats and Ra'am's eight, their support could give the opposition enough numbers to finally outvote Netanyahu's bloc in the Knesset.
But it's not all smooth sailing. Arab leaders are cautious about supporting any government that won't stop West Bank settlements, while some Jewish parties worry about working with groups that challenge Israel's identity as a Jewish state.