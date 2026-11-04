AI data center concerns helped Democrats secure a strong win
In the 2026 midterms, American voters made it clear they're not thrilled about the rapid growth of AI data centers.
According to NBC exit polls, over half of voters said these centers were a major factor in their decisions, putting concerns about AI right up there with big topics like healthcare and immigration.
This shift helped fuel a strong win for Democrats.
Hinojosa defeats Abbott over data centers
Worries about pollution, noise, and rising energy bills from massive data centers brought together voters from both sides.
The sentiment was obvious in Texas, where Democrat Gina Hinojosa beat the now-former Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, who'd first welcomed data centers back in 2025, then in August suddenly moved to implement new regulations on the sites.
With Hinojosa calling for a pause on new builds until better rules are set, tech giants who bankrolled Republican campaigns might need to rethink their plans as data center moratoriums, congressional investigations, and assertive new efforts at regulation are looming large.