AI data center concerns helped Democrats secure a strong win

Worries about pollution, noise, and rising energy bills from massive data centers brought together voters from both sides.

The sentiment was obvious in Texas, where Democrat Gina Hinojosa beat the now-former Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, who'd first welcomed data centers back in 2025, then in August suddenly moved to implement new regulations on the sites.

With Hinojosa calling for a pause on new builds until better rules are set, tech giants who bankrolled Republican campaigns might need to rethink their plans as data center moratoriums, congressional investigations, and assertive new efforts at regulation are looming large.