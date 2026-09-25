US-China talks focus on AI, Xi says human control needed
What's the story
Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Donald Trump met at the White House on Thursday. The talks focused heavily on artificial intelligence (AI), with Xi stressing the need for human control over its development. He said both nations have a responsibility to ensure AI serves public welfare. "We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good," he said.
Divergent views
Trump is against stricter controls on AI
Trump, however, has been against stricter controls on AI. He has previously called concerns over potential catastrophic risks posed by AI a "hoax," while arguing that the US must maintain its lead over China in the technology.
The US and China are in fierce competition for supremacy in advanced technologies like AI and semiconductors.
Analysts believe this rivalry will likely lead to symbolic agreements rather than substantial ones.
Diplomatic dialogue
Xi calls for regular military communication to prevent crises
Beyond AI, Xi sought to steer US-China relations toward dialogue and managed competition.
He said both countries' interests were "deeply intertwined" and competition should be healthy.
The Chinese President also called for regular military communication to prevent crises, especially over security issues and Taiwan-related tensions, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Foreign policy
Xi supports US-Iran ceasefire
The summit also touched upon the US-Israel conflict with Iran. Xi supported a ceasefire between the US and Iran, calling for peace talks.
This came after Trump defended military action against Iran at the United Nations, where he suggested that the US could "annihilate" Iran.
Despite their differing tones on this issue, both leaders emphasized maintaining stable relations between Washington and Beijing.
Economic negotiations
Trade truce extended until January 10
The summit also addressed the ongoing trade conflict between the US and China. A trade truce was extended until January 10, which had been due to expire later this year, giving both countries more time to negotiate their economic differences.
However, major disputes over tariffs, Chinese purchases of US goods, rare-earth supplies, and technology restrictions remain unresolved.
Xi stressed China's openness to American investment while calling for fair treatment of Chinese companies in the US.
Diplomatic display
No major breakthroughs on contentious issues like AI and trade
The summit was a grand affair with a state dinner and military ceremony at the White House. However, it didn't produce any breakthroughs on contentious issues like AI and trade.
Despite the pomp of the visit, little public evidence emerged from substantive talks between Washington and Beijing, with US television networks also declining to carry the leaders' remarks live amid a dispute over White House restrictions on access for CNN, MS NOW and Politico.