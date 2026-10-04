Arizona man's sentence overturned after AI video used in courtroom

The video, created by Pelkey's family, showed an AI-generated version of him speaking to Horcasitas and the court. In the video, Pelkey expressed regret over their encounter and offered forgiveness.

This was done on the suggestion of Pelkey's sister, Stacey Wales, who wanted to know what her brother would have said.

The appeals court ruled that using this AI-generated video during sentencing constituted a "fundamental error."