Arizona man's sentence overturned after AI video used in courtroom
What's the story
An Arizona appeals court has overturned the 10-year manslaughter sentence of Gabriel Paul Horcasitas, who was convicted of killing another driver. The court found that the sentencing judge had relied on an AI-generated video of the deceased victim, Christopher Pelkey, addressing Horcasitas. The Arizona Court of Appeals in the United States upheld Horcasitas's manslaughter conviction but ordered him to be resentenced due to this reliance on unreliable evidence.
Video controversy
AI video showed deceased forgiving the killer
The video, created by Pelkey's family, showed an AI-generated version of him speaking to Horcasitas and the court. In the video, Pelkey expressed regret over their encounter and offered forgiveness.
This was done on the suggestion of Pelkey's sister, Stacey Wales, who wanted to know what her brother would have said.
The appeals court ruled that using this AI-generated video during sentencing constituted a "fundamental error."
Sentencing impact
Judge called AI video 'genuine'
The sentencing judge had called the AI video "genuine" and said he "loved" it. He also claimed to have heard forgiveness in Pelkey's message and believed Horcasitas appreciated it.
The appeals court noted these comments showed that the video had influenced the judge's decision, even if it wasn't clear how much.
They concluded that allowing this AI-generated statement to influence sentencing was a fundamental error.
Incident overview
Horcasitas shot Pelkey during road rage
The incident that led to Horcasitas's conviction occurred in November 2021 during a road-rage confrontation at a traffic light in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix.
Pelkey exited his truck and approached Horcasitas's vehicle unarmed when he was shot.
The appeals court did not overturn Horcasitas's conviction but ordered him to be resentenced due to the influence of the AI-generated video on his initial sentencing decision.