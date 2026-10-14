Air France bans Pakistan, 30 nations' pilots from Israel flights 

According to Israel's N12 broadcaster, the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety informed foreign airlines on October 1 that pilots and cabin crew operating flights into Israeli airspace must not hold the nationality or dual nationality of countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

The move follows an alleged hijacking attempt by an Omani co-pilot on a Flydubai flight to Tel Aviv on September 30.

The accused had tried to crash it into Ben Gurion airport.