Air India and Emirates face Saudi cancelations amid Gulf tensions
Flights in and out of the Middle East are a mess right now, with Air India and Emirates's services to big Saudi cities like Riyadh and Jeddah facing cancelations and schedule changes.
Even though Riyadh's main airport reopened on October 18, ongoing security tensions have kept airlines cautious.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has also warned against flying over parts of the Gulf until November 16 because of possible military risks.
British Airways, Cathay Pacific extend suspensions
It's not just Air India and Emirates: British Airways and Cathay Pacific have also extended their flight suspensions, some even into 2027.
Major travel hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi are feeling the impact, especially for Indian travelers passing through.
If you've got flights booked in this region, keep an eye on your status for rebooking or refunds as things keep changing.