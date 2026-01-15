Air India, IndiGo flights impacted as protest-hit Iran shuts airspace

Several Indian airlines, including Air India , IndiGo , and SpiceJet, said they have been forced to reroute or cancel international flights due to Iran's sudden closure of its airspace. The Iranian government announced the shutdown early Thursday without giving any specific reasons, though it coincides with tensions with the United States and domestic protests against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The closure is expected to last until 7:30am local time, according to a notice to pilots reported by the Associated Press.

Airline response Air India reroutes flights, cancels some In a post on X, Air India announced that its flights overflying Iran are now using alternative routes. This, it said, may lead to delays and some flights have been canceled where rerouting isn't possible. The airline said, "Due to the emerging situation in Iran...the subsequent closure of its airspace...and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing."

Other airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet also affected by Iran's airspace closure IndiGo has also confirmed that some of its international flights are impacted due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran. The airline said it is working on assessing the situation and providing the best possible alternatives to affected customers. Similarly, SpiceJet has advised its passengers to check flight status, as some flights may be impacted due to this development.

