Air India, IndiGo flights impacted as protest-hit Iran shuts airspace
What's the story
Several Indian airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, said they have been forced to reroute or cancel international flights due to Iran's sudden closure of its airspace. The Iranian government announced the shutdown early Thursday without giving any specific reasons, though it coincides with tensions with the United States and domestic protests against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The closure is expected to last until 7:30am local time, according to a notice to pilots reported by the Associated Press.
Airline response
Air India reroutes flights, cancels some
In a post on X, Air India announced that its flights overflying Iran are now using alternative routes. This, it said, may lead to delays and some flights have been canceled where rerouting isn't possible. The airline said, "Due to the emerging situation in Iran...the subsequent closure of its airspace...and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing."
Other airlines
IndiGo and SpiceJet also affected by Iran's airspace closure
IndiGo has also confirmed that some of its international flights are impacted due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran. The airline said it is working on assessing the situation and providing the best possible alternatives to affected customers. Similarly, SpiceJet has advised its passengers to check flight status, as some flights may be impacted due to this development.
Travel advisory
MEA advises Indians in Iran to leave country
In light of the evolving security situation in Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had on Wednesday issued an advisory for Indians in the country. The MEA urged Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) to leave Iran by available means, including commercial flights. According to a US-based rights group, at least 2,400 demonstrators have been killed since the beginning of Iran's harsh crackdown, and an internet shutdown remains in place.