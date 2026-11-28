Myanmar: Airstrike at wedding venue kills 17 people
What's the story
A military airstrike in Myanmar has reportedly killed at least 17 people at a wedding venue. The incident took place on Saturday in Moe Bye, a conflict-affected area near the borders of Shan and Karenni states. A witness claimed to have seen "lots of smoke where the airstrike hit" and later found "17 dead bodies" and many wounded, according to AFP.
Eyewitness account
Wedding of 2 displaced people
The witness, who heard the sound of aircraft flying nearby, initially thought their area wouldn't be bombed.
"I heard the sound of aircraft flying nearby, but I thought they would not bomb our area," the witness was quoted as saying.
They were inside their house when they heard the bomb blast and saw smoke.
The wedding venue was preparing for a marriage between two displaced people when the airstrike happened.
Civil unrest
Myanmar has been embroiled in civil war since 2021
Myanmar has been embroiled in a civil war since a coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in 2021.
The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) estimates over 100,000 deaths across all sides of the conflict.
While the military controls Moe Bye town, opposition forces operate in surrounding villages and rural areas.