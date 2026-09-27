Yemen: 7 killed, 40 injured in Saudi airstrikes at market
What's the story
Seven people were killed and 40 others injured after airstrikes hit the Taiz Central Market in Yemen's Mawiyah Junction, Al-Taiziyah district, The Yemeni News Agency (Saba) reported that Saudi Arabia carried out the strikes, targeting commercial shops. However, Yemen's internationally recognized government claimed it was targeting a Houthi military camp and vehicles at the same location.
Escalating tensions
Houthis set up camp near Taiz market: Military sources
Three military sources within Yemen's government informed Reuters that Houthi militants had recently set up a camp near the Taiz market.
The airstrikes came after the Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, over the weekend.
Saudi-backed coalition forces in Yemen intercepted two drones launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh and a ballistic missile targeting the southern border area of Khamis Mushait.
Security measures
Air raid alerts sounded in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia's civil defense authorities also issued alerts in Abha and Jazan.
This was not the first time air raid alerts were sounded for Riyadh; a week earlier, air raid alerts had been issued too, the first time since hostilities peaked in March and April.
The conflict between Houthis and Saudi Arabia intensified after an Iran-backed group attacked Abha Airport in July 2026, which led to the Houthis taking control of Yemen's entire Red Sea coast.
Territorial gains
Houthis captured strategic islands
In a recent offensive, the Houthis captured three strategic islands, Mayun Island (Perim Island), Zukar Island, and Hanish, consolidating control over Bab al-Mandab, a key shipping corridor between Europe and Asia.
About 7% of global energy supplies and around 12% to 15% of all global shipping transit the strait, according to the Los Angeles Times.