AJet flight from Ankara to Sanliurfa threatened, no explosives found
World
An AJet flight from Ankara to Sanliurfa got a bomb threat on Monday evening, but everyone landed safely at Sanliurfa GAP Airport.
All 136 passengers and seven crew members were safely evacuated, and bomb squads checked the plane.
Governor Hasan Sildak later confirmed that nothing dangerous was found: no explosives or anything unusual.
Flights resume at Sanliurfa GAP Airport
After a careful investigation, officials gave the all clear and flights resumed at Sanliurfa GAP Airport.
Some flights had been diverted during the incident, but things are running smoothly again.
This is just one of several recent aviation scares, following similar incidents with Flydubai and British Airways in the past week.