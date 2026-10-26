Aleksandar Vucic blames US deep state after losing 14-year rule
World
Serbia just saw a big political shake-up. Aleksandar Vucic, who led for 14 years, lost the October 25 election and says outside forces helped push him out.
He claims a US "deep state" and some European countries backed the student-led movement that took most seats in parliament, ending his long run at the top.
Rep Joe Wilson hails Serbia vote
US Rep. Joe Wilson called the result a win for democracy and a chance to move Serbia away from Chinese and Russian influence.
Even though Vucic's party lost big, things are changing, but not completely turning upside down.