Aleksandar Vucic concedes as student movement wins in Serbia

This new wave began after a tragic accident in 2024, when a concrete canopy collapsed at the Novi Sad railway station, killing 16 people and sparked outrage across the country.

Students rallied under the slogan "Serbia or Mafia?" turning frustration into action and eventually building enough momentum to challenge Vucic's ruling party.

Their win is being seen as part of a bigger pro-democracy push that could shake up politics far beyond Serbia.