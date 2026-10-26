Aleksandar Vucic concedes as student movement wins in Serbia
Serbia just saw a major political shift: Serbia's veteran leader Aleksandar Vucic has conceded defeat after 12 years in power.
The October 25 elections drew record turnout, with 67.6% of voters showing up.
The surprise winners? A student-led movement that started as protests against the November 2024 Novi Sad railway station canopy collapse, with evidence suggesting slipshod construction, fraud and corruption were to blame.
Novi Sad canopy collapse killed 16
This new wave began after a tragic accident in 2024, when a concrete canopy collapsed at the Novi Sad railway station, killing 16 people and sparked outrage across the country.
Students rallied under the slogan "Serbia or Mafia?" turning frustration into action and eventually building enough momentum to challenge Vucic's ruling party.
Their win is being seen as part of a bigger pro-democracy push that could shake up politics far beyond Serbia.