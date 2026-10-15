Alexandros Paporakis arrested for allegedly planning Palatine Hindu mass shooting
Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of Chicago, has been arrested for allegedly planning a mass shooting at a Hindu place of worship in Palatine.
Police said they found a manifesto containing statements expressing white supremacist and extremist ideologies targeting South Asians, especially Indians, and said he may have been planning to attack Sunday.
Paporakis charged with terrorist threat, weapons
The investigation started after Paporakis sent worrying messages online.
When officers searched his home, they found a rifle, loaded magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and tactical gear.
His manifesto detailed violent plans.
He is now facing charges for making a terrorist threat and illegal possession of weapons.
Paporakis remains in custody as the FBI continues to investigate; his next court date is October 30.