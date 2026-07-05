Iran's new supreme leader absent from father's funeral
What's the story
The funeral of Iran's former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was attended by his three sons, Mostafa, Meysam, and Masoud. However, their brother and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, was notably absent. The absence is particularly striking as Mojtaba succeeded his father as Iran's supreme leader in March. He has not been seen publicly or heard speaking since his appointment.
Security fears
Mojtaba also skipped his wife's memorial service
Mojtaba also skipped a memorial service for his wife, Zahra Hadad-Adel, who was killed in the same attack that took his father's life. The attack on February 28 is believed to have left Mojtaba injured, with reports suggesting he suffered severe injuries and facial disfigurement. Fears of an Israeli assassination attempt or tracking led to security advice against public appearances for him.
Mourning period
Funeral ceremonies to conclude on July 9
The funeral ceremonies for Ali Khamenei are being held across five cities and two countries. His remains will be taken to Shiite religious sites in Iraq. The ceremonies conclude on July 9 with his burial at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, his birthplace. Despite his absence so far, Mojtaba may still attend some parts of the funeral despite security concerns, media reports speculated.
Possible appearance
Mojtaba hopes to attend father's burial
According to The New York Times, which cited Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps officials, Mojtaba hopes to attend his father's burial and recite prayers for him. The absence of the new supreme leader has left many supporters disappointed as they hoped to catch a glimpse of him during the funeral. "His safety should definitely be the priority," Ehsan Hosseini, a supporter planning to attend the ceremony, was quoted as saying.