Iran's new supreme leader absent from father's funeral

Possible appearance

Mojtaba hopes to attend father's burial

According to The New York Times, which cited Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps officials, Mojtaba hopes to attend his father's burial and recite prayers for him. The absence of the new supreme leader has left many supporters disappointed as they hoped to catch a glimpse of him during the funeral. "His safety should definitely be the priority," Ehsan Hosseini, a supporter planning to attend the ceremony, was quoted as saying.