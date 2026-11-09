Alice Huang says touting Alibaba helped Megaspeed secure NVIDIA GPUs

Megaspeed is suspected of dodging US export rules meant to limit chip sales to China.

An audit last year found 50,000 more computer chips than what NVIDIA linked to its data centers in their imports.

The story gets more interesting since Huang has links to NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang, who's been pushing for fewer restrictions on selling AI chips to China, even as some tech companies warn this could be risky for national security.

Megaspeed denies any wrongdoing, but questions keep piling up.